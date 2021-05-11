Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AXSM stock traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.03. The company had a trading volume of 342,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,320. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.51. The company has a quick ratio of 9.99, a current ratio of 9.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 2.59. Axsome Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $50.05 and a 12-month high of $94.06.

AXSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Axsome Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.29.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AXS-05 for the treatment major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

