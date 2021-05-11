B. Riley Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH)

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) – Stock analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Park-Ohio in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst S. Sherbetchyan now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. B. Riley has a “Neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Park-Ohio’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park-Ohio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Shares of PKOH stock opened at $35.73 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $449.41 million, a PE ratio of -155.35 and a beta of 1.64. Park-Ohio has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $41.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.69 and a 200 day moving average of $31.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.37%.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $153,880.00. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 758,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,452,000 after purchasing an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 257,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 32,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 28.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after buying an additional 12,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. 51.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Park-Ohio

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

