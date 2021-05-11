B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Buys 2,089 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,050 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for 1.1% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Mizuho raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.32. 258,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,519,441. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.95. The company has a market cap of $143.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $74.37 and a 52-week high of $167.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

