B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,721 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.6% in the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 165,798 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,155,802 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $109,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,679 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 88,469 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,178,734 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $213,116,000 after purchasing an additional 68,031 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $364,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.43. 385,627 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,987,406. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 1.60. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $64.05.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.64) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at $8,880,265.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,837,779.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UBER. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Cowen raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Nomura began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

