B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Has $522,000 Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management raised its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,719 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,913,000 after purchasing an additional 25,203 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Applied Materials by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 96,700 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after purchasing an additional 50,300 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4,480.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Applied Materials by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,682 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. 78.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.96, for a total transaction of $731,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $14,725,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,684 shares of company stock valued at $24,483,790 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials stock traded down $3.42 on Tuesday, reaching $121.27. 181,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,437,671. The stock has a market cap of $111.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.66 and a twelve month high of $146.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $132.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.43.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.10%.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $95.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $133.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.08.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

