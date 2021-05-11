B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Purchases 1,217 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,511 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group accounts for approximately 1.5% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $5,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 38,240 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 24,272 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 40,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,048,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Torray LLC raised its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 32,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BX traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,960,699. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.43 and a 200 day moving average of $68.13. The stock has a market cap of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.81 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.80 and a 52-week high of $91.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.99%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.83.

In other news, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total transaction of $6,974,177.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,365,822.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,623,334 shares of company stock worth $110,355,188. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

