B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

MRK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

MRK stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,852,009. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.