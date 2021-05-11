Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. Bally’s had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $192.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.56 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BALY stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.46. 9,201 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,477. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -128.30 and a beta of 2.73. Bally’s has a one year low of $14.15 and a one year high of $75.92.

Get Bally's alerts:

In other news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 909,090 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $49,999,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marc A. Crisafulli sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $745,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,735,252.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 975,563 shares of company stock valued at $54,696,925. 40.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BALY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Bally’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Bally’s from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bally’s in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Bally’s Company Profile

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; Bally's Atlantic City, Atlantic City, New Jersey; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, Shreveport, Los Angeles; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Bally's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bally's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.