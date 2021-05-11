Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.91

Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.91 and traded as high as $2.91. Banco BBVA Argentina shares last traded at $2.89, with a volume of 728,618 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco BBVA Argentina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $590.24 million, a P/E ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $365.82 million for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 16.68%. Analysts predict that Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBAR. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 113,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 9,416 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 721,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 10,418 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 460,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina in the 3rd quarter worth about $73,000. Institutional investors own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco BBVA Argentina SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. It provides retail banking products and services, such as checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and secured loans (primarily automobile loans), mortgages, insurance, and investment products to individuals; and small and medium-sized companies products and services, such as financing products, factoring, checking accounts, time deposits, transactional and payroll services, insurance, and investment products to private-sector companies.

