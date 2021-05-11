Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Lowered by GFS Advisors LLC

GFS Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 578,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,109 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 5.2% of GFS Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. GFS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $22,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAC. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.26.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.49. The company had a trading volume of 1,260,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,226,039. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.04. The stock has a market cap of $355.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

