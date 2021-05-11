Barclays Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €113.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €113.00 ($132.94) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Baader Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on shares of Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €100.94 ($118.75).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of ZAL stock opened at €83.78 ($98.56) on Friday. Zalando has a 12 month low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 12 month high of €49.86 ($58.66). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €88.09.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.