Barclays Increases Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $82.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) had its price target increased by Barclays from $56.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KTB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kontoor Brands has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.63.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $63.12 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. Kontoor Brands has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $69.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.25.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $651.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.75 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 1,685.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

In other news, CAO Susan Denise Sumner sold 20,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.85, for a total transaction of $1,145,048.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,790,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,083,000 after purchasing an additional 411,544 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,344,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,329,000 after acquiring an additional 779,773 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 239.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,233,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,989 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Kontoor Brands by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,050,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,618,000 after acquiring an additional 458,284 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,018,000. Institutional investors own 87.46% of the company’s stock.

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes apparel under the Wrangler and Lee brands in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products primarily through mass and mid-tier retailers, specialty stores, department stores, and retailer-owned and third-party e-commerce sites, as well as through direct-to-consumer channels, including full-price and outlet stores, and its websites.

