Barclays Increases Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) Price Target to $28.00

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Barclays from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on UNVR. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Univar Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $26.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Univar Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Univar Solutions stock opened at $24.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Univar Solutions has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $25.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a PE ratio of 137.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.63 and its 200 day moving average is $20.11.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. Univar Solutions had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Univar Solutions’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Univar Solutions will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.45 per share, for a total transaction of $204,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,162 shares in the company, valued at $821,312.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,240,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $306,742,000 after acquiring an additional 570,883 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 6,958,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,290,000 after acquiring an additional 135,078 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,950,827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $128,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,178 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,754,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,391,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Univar Solutions by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,358,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,198 shares during the last quarter. 98.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Univar Solutions

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It also provides epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; chemicals and service to midstream pipeline and downstream refinery operators; and commodity and specialty products for meat processing, baked goods, dairy, grain mill products, processed foods, carbonated soft drinks, fruit drinks, and alcoholic beverage markets.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.