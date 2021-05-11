Barrington Research Comments on Option Care Health, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.05. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). Option Care Health had a negative net margin of 1.42% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. The firm had revenue of $759.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on OPCH. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Option Care Health in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.94.

Shares of NASDAQ OPCH opened at $16.66 on Monday. Option Care Health has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $21.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.49. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Option Care Health by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Option Care Health by 64.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Option Care Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy P. Sullivan sold 12,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $240,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapies and services; home infusion services to treat heart failures; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders; and immunoglobulin infusion therapies.

