Barrington Research Upgrades U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) to “Outperform”

Barrington Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Barrington Research currently has $130.00 target price on the stock.

USPH has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $118.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 52-week low of $64.30 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day moving average is $115.37.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.17. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $112.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.65%.

In other news, Director Harry S. Chapman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.00 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,200 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total transaction of $139,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,619 shares of company stock valued at $1,461,372 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USPH. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 100,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 258,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,862,000 after buying an additional 87,462 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

