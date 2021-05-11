Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.55.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Baxter International in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Baxter International from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Baxter International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Baxter International stock traded down $2.91 on Tuesday, hitting $83.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,240,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,665,678. Baxter International has a 52-week low of $74.79 and a 52-week high of $91.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.56. The company has a market capitalization of $42.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Baxter International will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Baxter International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

In other news, SVP Andrew Frye sold 10,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total transaction of $932,605.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,586.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Albert P. L. Stroucken sold 4,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.56, for a total value of $421,954.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,080.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,898 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in Baxter International by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,638 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in Baxter International by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 36,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA increased its position in Baxter International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 45,082 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,617,000 after buying an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Finally, BTR Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Baxter International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

