Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$1.75 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 52.17% from the company’s current price.

Baylin Technologies stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 201,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,582. The stock has a market capitalization of C$56.09 million and a P/E ratio of -2.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.59. Baylin Technologies has a 1-year low of C$0.74 and a 1-year high of C$2.14.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.11). The company had revenue of C$25.59 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baylin Technologies will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Baylin Technologies

Baylin Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researches, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells passive and active radio frequency (RF), and terrestrial microwave products and services. The company offers embedded antennas for use in smartphones, handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems, and small cell system antennas.

