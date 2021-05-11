Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Given New $63.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, Truist raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.15.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $17.05 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 1.97.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher Anthony Harrison sold 20,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total transaction of $925,411.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,194 shares in the company, valued at $1,776,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,485,368.23. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 80,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,900,984. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BECN. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the first quarter worth $36,587,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,769,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,695,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at about $14,625,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,170,000 after purchasing an additional 247,085 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

