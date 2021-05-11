Beacon Securities Weighs in on Gear Energy Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:GXE)

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) – Analysts at Beacon Securities lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Gear Energy in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 6th. Beacon Securities analyst K. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.05.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Firstegy cut Gear Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.35 price target (up previously from C$0.30) on shares of Gear Energy in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of GXE opened at C$0.72 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$176.90 million and a P/E ratio of -2.00. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of C$0.14 and a 1-year high of C$0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.61.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.64 million for the quarter.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its oil-focused operations are located in three core areas, including Lloydminster heavy oil, Central Alberta light/medium oil, and Southeast Saskatchewan light oil.

