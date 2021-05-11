Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Chairman Buys $22,163.01 in Stock

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) Chairman George G. Beasley bought 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.63 per share, for a total transaction of $22,163.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 10,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:BBGI traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $2.70. The stock had a trading volume of 112,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,750. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.15. Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $5.15.

Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.16). Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 11.52% and a negative return on equity of 11.52%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Beasley Broadcast Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBGI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 21,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Beasley Broadcast Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

About Beasley Broadcast Group

Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, operates radio stations in the United States. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

