Bechtle (ETR:BC8) PT Set at €185.00 by Warburg Research

Bechtle (ETR:BC8) has been given a €185.00 ($217.65) price objective by research analysts at Warburg Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BC8. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bechtle in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €170.00 ($200.00) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($205.88) target price on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Baader Bank set a €192.00 ($225.88) price target on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €172.00 ($202.35) price objective on shares of Bechtle and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €166.13 ($195.44).

Shares of ETR:BC8 opened at €159.20 ($187.29) on Tuesday. Bechtle has a fifty-two week low of €137.60 ($161.88) and a fifty-two week high of €190.70 ($224.35). The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.04. The company has a market cap of $6.69 billion and a PE ratio of 34.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €165.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of €168.52.

Bechtle AG provides information technology services primarily in Europe. The company operates in two segments, IT System House & Managed Services, and IT E-Commerce. The IT System House & Managed Services segment offers IT strategy consulting, hardware and software selling, project planning and implementation, system integration, IT services, and training for IT operation.

