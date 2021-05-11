BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $29.00 to $32.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.48% from the company’s previous close.

BRBR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist upgraded shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of BellRing Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BellRing Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.71.

BRBR stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.71. 2,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,968. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $17.68 and a twelve month high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.57.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. Equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BellRing Brands by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

