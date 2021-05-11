BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Stephens began coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) in a research note released on Monday morning, FinViz reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BRBR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist raised BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on BellRing Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Consumer Edge raised BellRing Brands from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BellRing Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.23.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $27.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,968. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.57. BellRing Brands has a 1 year low of $17.68 and a 1 year high of $27.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.85.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 2.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 261,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in BellRing Brands by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in BellRing Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 98.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

BellRing Brands, Inc manufactures and sells nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, and nutrition bars and supplements. The company provides its products primarily under the Premier Protein, Premier Nutrition, Dymatize, PowerBar, Bell Ring, Joint Juice, and Supreme Protein brands.

