BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BELLUS Health had a negative net margin of 190,199.98% and a negative return on equity of 30.46%.

BELLUS Health stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.63. 8,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,198,377. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $284.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.19 and a beta of 0.42. BELLUS Health has a 12-month low of $2.01 and a 12-month high of $12.03.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BELLUS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.78.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitization disorders. Its lead drug candidate includes BLU-5937, an oral small molecule antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus.

Featured Article: Trading Halts

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.