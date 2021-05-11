Belt (BELT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $117.52 Million

Belt (CURRENCY:BELT) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. One Belt coin can now be bought for approximately $65.12 or 0.00114142 BTC on exchanges. Belt has a market cap of $117.52 million and approximately $673,868.00 worth of Belt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Belt has traded down 8.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.93 or 0.00648397 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00068832 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $142.70 or 0.00250123 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003969 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $661.08 or 0.01158708 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.43 or 0.00032310 BTC.

Belt Coin Profile

Belt’s total supply is 1,819,662 coins and its circulating supply is 1,804,603 coins. Belt’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

Belt Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Belt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

