Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.160–0.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.110. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$60 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.22 million.Benefitfocus also updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on BNFT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James lowered Benefitfocus from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Benefitfocus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Benefitfocus from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Benefitfocus presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Shares of Benefitfocus stock traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $13.32. 853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,448. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $8.37 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.73.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Benefitfocus will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.