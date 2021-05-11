Benson Investment Management Company Inc. Cuts Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Benson Investment Management Company Inc. cut its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,315 shares during the period. KLA comprises approximately 2.4% of Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Benson Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in KLA were worth $4,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in KLA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Torray LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $1,695,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 211 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of KLA by 39.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,863 shares during the period. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the first quarter worth about $950,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of KLA from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.19.

Shares of KLA stock traded down $6.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $293.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,347,551. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $327.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $286.07. KLA Co. has a one year low of $158.89 and a one year high of $359.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 21.76% and a return on equity of 65.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

