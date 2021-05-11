Berenberg Bank Increases Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Price Target to C$2.40

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from C$2.30 to C$2.40 in a report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a na rating on the stock.

GAU has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Galiano Gold in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a market perform rating and a C$2.00 price target on the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of TSE GAU opened at C$1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$337.01 million and a P/E ratio of 4.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.48 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.53. Galiano Gold has a 1 year low of C$1.28 and a 1 year high of C$2.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 18.12 and a quick ratio of 17.97.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.07. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Galiano Gold will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. Its primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. The company was formerly known as Asanko Gold Inc and changed its name to Galiano Gold Inc in May 2020. Galiano Gold Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

