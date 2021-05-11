Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Stock Holdings Decreased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,700 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after buying an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in Berry Global Group by 3,252.1% in the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 175,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,859,000 after purchasing an additional 170,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Shares of BERY stock opened at $67.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.38 and a 1 year high of $69.24. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.93.

In other news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock worth $7,449,220 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Recommended Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BERY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.