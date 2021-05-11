Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Cut to $90.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Barclays from $100.00 to $90.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 16.05% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $145.00 to $95.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.44.

Shares of BYND stock opened at $107.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.44. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $103.16 and a 12 month high of $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of -238.24 and a beta of 1.96.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $108.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Charles Muth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.28, for a total value of $686,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,297.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,251,881.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,570 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,847. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,142,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the 1st quarter valued at about $518,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

