BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $485 million-$535 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $555.80 million.

BGCP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BGC Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of BGC Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

BGCP traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.46. The company had a trading volume of 99,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,955,996. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. BGC Partners has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.76.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that BGC Partners will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, Latin America, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

