BidiPass Price Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. BidiPass has a market cap of $472,936.53 and $41,067.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BidiPass has traded down 17.3% against the US dollar. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00084017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.53 or 0.00060134 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.85 or 0.00066079 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00107580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $441.07 or 0.00790967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001759 BTC.

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. It launched on April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. BidiPass’ official Twitter account is @bidipass and its Facebook page is accessible here. BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass. BidiPass’ official website is bidipass.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using US dollars.

