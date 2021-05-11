BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $46.40 million-$46.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $45.67 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BIGC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of BigCommerce from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised shares of BigCommerce from an equal weight rating to a positive rating and cut their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair began coverage on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a hold rating on shares of BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. BigCommerce has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $79.37.

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $46.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,051. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average of $67.38. BigCommerce has a twelve month low of $43.80 and a twelve month high of $162.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.58 million. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BigCommerce will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jimmy Duvall sold 120,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $7,403,949.41. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,701,402.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618 over the last quarter.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

