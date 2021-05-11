Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Given New $175.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) had its target price lifted by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Bill.com from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Bill.com from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bill.com from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Bill.com in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a hold rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bill.com from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $147.33.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $142.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion and a PE ratio of -273.21. Bill.com has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $195.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.59.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $59.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.51 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 22.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David Hornik sold 20,000 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $3,810,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,250,691.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.43, for a total value of $1,270,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 136,993 shares of company stock valued at $22,538,183. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

