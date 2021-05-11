Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.29 EPS

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.92) by ($1.29), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $43.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3710.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.39) earnings per share.

Shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $70.47. The stock had a trading volume of 22,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,902. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.90. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $42.74 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Biohaven Pharmaceutical alerts:

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.14 per share, with a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares in the company, valued at $215,629,310.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $999,932.00. 19.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BHVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.