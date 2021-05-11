BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Purchased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $1,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 10,504 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 38,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,187 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. 97.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock traded down $0.25 on Tuesday, hitting $76.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,801. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $77.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.59.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. Analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.12, for a total transaction of $1,953,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,735,902.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total value of $90,110.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,687,795.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,168 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,200 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

