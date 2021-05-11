BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $3,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BMRN. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp boosted its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 20,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 3,965 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Guild Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 205.1% during the fourth quarter. Guild Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BMRN shares. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $76.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.35 and a 52-week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 45.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Grey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $676,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,552 shares in the company, valued at $25,662,286.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,168 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,200. Corporate insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

