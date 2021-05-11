Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMEA opened at $16.63 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $22.22.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

About Biomea Fusion

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.