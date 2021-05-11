BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of BTAI stock traded up $2.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.00. The company had a trading volume of 453,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,131. The firm has a market capitalization of $812.86 million, a P/E ratio of -9.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.57. BioXcel Therapeutics has a one year low of $28.00 and a one year high of $71.50.

In related news, insider Vincent O’neill sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $1,389,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $833,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

BTAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities lowered their price target on BioXcel Therapeutics from $150.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on BioXcel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.36.

About BioXcel Therapeutics

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.

