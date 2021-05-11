BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) Stock Price Down 6%

BIT Mining Limited (NYSE:BTCM) shares traded down 6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $13.74 and last traded at $14.33. 1,208 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 782,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.24.

BIT Mining Company Profile (NYSE:BTCM)

BIT Mining Limited operates as a cryptocurrency mining company. It holds three hydroelectric cryptocurrency mines with combined electric power capacity of 435MW; and owns BTC.com, a cryptocurrency wallet. The company was formerly known as 500.com Limited and changed its name to BIT Mining Limited in April 2021.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for BIT Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BIT Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.