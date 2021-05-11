Bitcoin 2 Hits Market Cap of $17.20 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (CURRENCY:BTC2) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Bitcoin 2 has a total market capitalization of $17.20 million and approximately $638.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00001765 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin 2 has traded up 32.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00006760 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,854,190 coins and its circulating supply is 17,356,434 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin 2’s official website is www.bitc2.org. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin 2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin 2 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin 2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

