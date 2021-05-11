Bitcoin Interest Price Tops $0.0120 on Major Exchanges (BCI)

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $219,632.33 and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded down 13% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can now be bought for $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $330.59 or 0.00579663 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.61 or 0.00209722 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.47 or 0.00270860 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00015203 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00005194 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 47.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000767 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest Profile

Bitcoin Interest is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Interest is a bitcoin fork that occurred at the block height 505083 dated January 22nd. Its focus is towards decentralization of mining – it is based on an enhanced PoW Equihash algorithm in order to create a smooth ASIC resistant mining process. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

