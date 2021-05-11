Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Price Tops $2.09

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded up 14.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded 41.4% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for about $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Rhodium has a total market cap of $2.58 million and approximately $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

