Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token 1-Day Volume Hits $12.84 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (CURRENCY:BTCST) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market cap of $585.20 million and approximately $12.84 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token coin can now be purchased for about $69.14 or 0.00120862 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $379.42 or 0.00663253 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.69 or 0.00071126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00086586 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00019564 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00250589 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Profile

BTCST is a coin. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,464,090 coins. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @BTCST2020.

According to CryptoCompare, “Each BTCST is a token collateralized by a standardized unit of actual Bitcoin mining power. Holding the token is legally and functionally equivalent to owning the underlying mining power; staking the token on-chain will entitle the staking holder to receive mining rewards in Bitcoin, and listing of BTCST on major exchanges aims to bring meaningful liquidity to tokenized Bitcoin mining power. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

