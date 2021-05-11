BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Boosted by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,316 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $46,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BLK. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 941 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $709,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in BlackRock by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in BlackRock by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BLK stock traded down $3.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $854.23. 2,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,041. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $451.35 and a one year high of $880.80. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $797.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $726.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BLK. Barclays raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $850.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $858.23.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 31,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $865.89, for a total value of $27,421,004.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 4,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.00, for a total transaction of $3,568,128.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,409 shares of company stock valued at $32,875,775. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

