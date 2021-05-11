BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (BBN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 13th

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of BBN opened at $24.96 on Tuesday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.62.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

