Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Trading Down 0.5%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX)’s stock price fell 0.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $14.29 and last traded at $14.29. 42,066 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 53,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.36.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 443.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 75,183 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 174.6% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 8.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 67,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX)

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

