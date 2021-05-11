Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Gap Down to $20.09

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $20.09, but opened at $18.50. Bloom Energy shares last traded at $19.98, with a volume of 19,145 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -12.23 and a beta of 3.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). On average, equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 45,256 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.74, for a total value of $1,164,889.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,802.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $60,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 223,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,980.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,726 shares of company stock worth $3,090,879 in the last three months. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bloom Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 114.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.58% of the company’s stock.

About Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States, Japan, China, India, and the Republic of Korea. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

