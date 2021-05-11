Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bluegreen Vacations had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 11.31%.

Shares of NYSE:BVH traded up $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,834. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.15 and its 200 day moving average is $14.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.92 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.04. Bluegreen Vacations has a twelve month low of $6.80 and a twelve month high of $21.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

