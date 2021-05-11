Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $1.53, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 3.86%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BRG traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.56. The stock had a trading volume of 291,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,745. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.83. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $12.83. The company has a current ratio of 206.28, a quick ratio of 206.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90. The stock has a market cap of $262.10 million, a P/E ratio of -6.73 and a beta of 1.03.

Get Bluerock Residential Growth REIT alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.80%. This is an increase from Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 79.27%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BRG. B. Riley increased their target price on Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BTIG Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

In other Bluerock Residential Growth REIT news, CIO Ryan S. Macdonald sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total transaction of $51,237.20. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 65,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,236. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Vohs purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.50 per share, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at $281,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,989 shares of company stock valued at $129,098 and have sold 24,574 shares valued at $285,244. 23.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Bluerock Residential Growth REIT

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.